Alex Jones rings in dad's 70th birthday in the most incredible Cotswolds property

Alex Jones had the most incredible weekend celebrating her dad's 70th birthday, and judging by her Instagram snaps, she couldn't have picked a more gorgeous venue. The One Show presenter was invited to stay in a beautiful property in the Cotswolds, in the market town of Cirencester, and she couldn't resist sharing her visit with her fans.

The mum-of-two uploaded a carousel of images showing the exterior of the grand limestone house; Alex, 42, and her birthday boy dad posed on the doorstep in one snap. In another, fans were given a peek at the immaculate grand entrance, which featured a bright red sofa, a fireplace fully stocked with logs, a large wooden coffee table and two sweeping staircases that led to the bedrooms.

Alex Jones enjoyed a weekend stay in Cirencester

The property also boasted lush gardens and a conservatory that was decorated with oversized candles, a very inviting free-standing bath in the master bedroom bathroom, and an island in the middle of the kitchen where the family gathered around to watch Alex's dad blow out his birthday candles.

"Back to reality with a bump today but what a weekend we had in the Cotswolds celebrating Dad's 70th. It was made super special by this house," Alex wrote on Instagram. "It was the perfect location for some precious family time and the house itself was a treat for grown up's and little ones alike. The interiors were off the charts!!! A weekend that we won't ever forget. Thank you for having us #thepalladian @uniquehomestays #gifted."

The presenter shared snaps from inside the house

She followed it up with another photo of her dad and his birthday cake. "Just looking through photos from last weekend and found this action shot of Dad blowing out his candles. Love it! Penblwydd hapus iawn Dadi," the Welsh beauty wrote.

Online, The Palladian is described as a "luxury country home" that is "rich in grace and comfort". It features six bedrooms, a cinema room, a treatment room, 15 acres of grounds to explore, a tennis court, a football pitch and a large trampoline for the kids. There's no doubt that Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson's older son Teddy, two, will have loved running around outside. The garden also has a treehouse and a pond.

The Palladian has 15 acres of grounds to explore

A three-night weekend stay at the property starts from £2,550 and includes a welcome hamper of homemade bread, free-range local eggs, bacon and sausages, cheese and crackers, cake, biscuits, marshmallows, jam, honey, Prosecco and wine.

