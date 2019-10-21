Gemma Atkinson shares gorgeous new CLOSE-UP photo of baby Mia The star shares her daughter with Strictly star Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has shared a brand new photo of her three-month-old daughter, Mia. The former Hollyoaks star, 34, welcomed her first child with Strictly boyfriend Gorka Marquez on 4 July – and on Sunday, she took to Instagram to share a sweet update with her fans. The picture shows mother and daughter laying together on the bed, both smiling for the camera. Little Mia is dressed in a sleepsuit, and looks blissfully happy as she cuddles up to her mummy. "Sunday morning sleepy eyed chat and giggles," Gemma captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtag #Miaandmum.

Unsurprisingly, the post proved incredibly popular – and proud dad Gorka was among the first to comment, sharing three love heart emojis. His Strictly colleagues also shared their delight, with Janette Manrara writing: "How cute is this photo??" Diane Buswell added, "Cute" while Luba Mushtuk also shared a series of hearts. Katie Piper, who was partnered with Gorka for series 16 of Strictly, wrote: "Very sweet!"

Gorka and Gemma have been together since 2017 after meeting - but not dancing together - on Strictly. Gorka hails from Bilbao but now lives with Gemma and Mia in Greater Manchester, where the TV actress is from. Mia is the couple's first child and the little girl's first few weeks were spent in social media anonymity while her parents introduced her to their nearest and dearest. Since then, though, both Gemma and Gorka have shared sweet snaps and videos of Mia's first few months.

Gemma and Gorka Marquez recently launched their own YouTube channel

Earlier this month, Gorka, 29, revealed his adorable nickname for baby Mia during an appearance on Lorraine. Gorka appeared on the ITV show with fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer to discuss their upcoming dance show, Firedance, and of course his host couldn't help but ask about his young family. Gorka's face visibly lit up as he spoke about little Mia, who he sweetly referred to as his "little princess". Asked how he felt about not being assigned a celebrity partner for the 2019 series of Strictly, Gorka replied: "It's the best of both sides. I get to watch everyone and then go home to my little princess and Gemma." Speaking further about his little girl, he added, "She looks like Gemma. She's the blessing of my life."

Gorka and Gemma launched an exciting new venture this week – their very own YouTube channel. The first episode, titled The Big Question in the Lakes // Yes or No?, follows the couple as Gemma surprises Gorka with his first trip to the Lake District for his birthday, and sees the funny duo take a boat trip and take a walk through the beautiful countryside. It’s proven to be a big hit with fans already, with one viewer writing: "You two are so adorable! (PS – can we get Gorka cloned so that we can all have one?!!!)"