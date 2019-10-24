Louis Theroux reflects on wife Nancy Strang's heartbreaking miscarriages in new book The documentary maker has released his new autobiography Gotta Get Theroux This

Louis Theroux has shared new details of his wife Nancy Strang's miscarriages. The documentary maker, who married the TV producer in 2012, opened up about their heartache in his new autobiography Gotta Get Theroux This. The 49-year-old revealed Nancy had suffered two miscarriages before the "traumatic" birth of their third child. "I cursed myself for the foolhardiness we'd shown in taking [Nancy] through the blood-letting of another round of human creation," he wrote, reports MailOnline. "Getting to term [in her pregnancy] had been a trial, two had ended in miscarriage. There were tears on a weekend in Yosemite."

Louis Theroux has been married to Nancy since 2012

"We'd been through nothing like that before. A language of grief and the social forms I was versed in did not seem adequate to the occasion," he added. "But sadness was complete and if I’m honest, I didn't understand what she was going through. It still seemed abstract to me whereas for Nancy the babies had been real." The couple share sons Albert, 14, Frederick, 11, and Walter, four.

In June, Louis revealed that there are certain topics he will not touch when it comes to making his documentaries as it would make his wife feel too "uncomfortable". He told Who Magazine: "Clearly, I'm not going to do anything that's going to make my wife too uncomfortable." The award-winning filmmaker confessed he would never do anything to compromise his marriage vows, avoiding subjects that questions anyone being a decent person.

It's been reported that the couple were together for around 10 years before they married in 2012. Louis was previously married to Susanna Kleeman, whom he divorced in 2001 after a three-year marriage. In May, Louis discussed his own experiences with fatherhood as he promoted his recent documentary, Mothers on the Edge, which focuses on parents with mental health. "When the baby’s there, you have to figure it out," he said on This Morning. "Guys should 100 per cent help… help isn’t the right word. It’s a shared burden." He added: "There’s no real way of communicating that to someone who hasn't had a baby… There’s joy and panic and confusion."

