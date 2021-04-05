Louis Theroux makes rare comment about his wife The filmmaker has been married for nearly ten years

Documentary maker Louis Theroux has opened up about his marriage to second wife Nancy Strang.

MORE: Louis Theroux looks unrecognisable in throwback to early career

The 50-year-old, who is fronting a new documentary about Netflix sensation Joe Exotic, has been married to the TV director since 2012.

Speaking to the Who Magazine, he revealed that there are certain topics he will not touch when it comes to making his documentaries as it would make his wife of 12 years feel too "uncomfortable".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louis Theroux's career in 60 seconds

"Clearly, I'm not going to do anything that's going to make my wife too uncomfortable," he told the publication. The pair sons Albert, 14, Frederick, 11, and four-year-old Walter together.

Louis confessed he would never do anything to compromise his marriage vows, avoiding subjects that questions anyone being a decent person. He also revealed that he was opposed to taking "heavy psychedelic drugs". The TV star went on to share that he was in no rush to retire from making his films – despite what his wife thinks.

Louis has been married to wife Nancy since 2012

MORE: Inside Louis Theroux's beautiful London home

"Nancy thinks that [he will retire soon] and I don't know that I have the heart to tell her that I don't see it on the horizon," he explained. It's been reported that the couple were together for around 10 years before they married in 2012. Louis was previously married to Susanna Kleeman, whom he divorced in 2001 after a three-year marriage.

MORE: Louis Theroux reflects on wife Nancy Strang's heartbreaking miscarriages

Last year, Louis discussed his own experiences with fatherhood as he promoted his recent documentary, Mothers on the Edge, which focuses on parents with mental health. "When the baby’s there, you have to figure it out," he said on This Morning.

Louis has a new show on the BBC all about the famous 'Tiger King'

"Guys should 100 per cent help… help isn’t the right word. It’s a shared burden," he said, adding: "There’s no real way of communicating that to someone who hasn't had a baby… There’s joy and panic and confusion."

In 2019, Louis sent Strictly Come Dancing fans into meltdown after he hinted he would like to star on the show. He joked about donning his dancing shoes for the next series as he congratulated fellow filmmaker Stacey Dooley on her win, tweeting: "Congrats, @ StaceyDooley ! Me next! (JK)."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.