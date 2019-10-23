Jamie Oliver's son River poses for cutest bath time photo ever The celebrity chef shares five children with wife Jools

Ah, a relaxing bath is all we need! Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has shared the most adorable photo of their youngest child River having a bath, and judging by the Instagram snap, the little boy had the best time ever. River was pictured grinning from ear-to-ear with his mouth open, giggling at his mum, who also appeared to be in the bath. "A nice relaxing bath!! Xxx," Jools captioned the sweet photo.

Fans went wild for the picture of three-year-old River, with many commenting on how gorgeous the fair-haired boy is. "Oh no so much cuteness!!!! I can hardly stand it! Adorable," wrote one follower, while another replied: "That little cheeky grin though is adorable." "You have beautiful children Jools!" another told the mum-of-five.

River is Jamie and Jools' youngest child

Jools also shares Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, and nine-year-old Buddy with her chef husband. The couple are an incredibly strong unit and work hard to ensure that their children have a normal upbringing, despite growing up in the public eye.

However, Jools admitted in the past that it has been hard for her oldest children at school. She told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid. I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

The couple with their three youngest kids

Jools has also been very open about the devastating miscarriages she has suffered in the past. In May 2018, she revealed that she lost two "little angels" as she paid tribute to her midwives on International Day of the Midwife. Jools also told the Daily Mail: "I had a miscarriage at three months, which makes you so worried once you are pregnant again – it makes it impossible to enjoy the early stages of pregnancy."

