Gemma Atkinson inspires fans with impressive post-baby body transformation The former Strictly Come Dancing star wants to be strong for her daughter

Gemma Atkinson delighted fans on Wednesday evening by sharing her fitness transformation on Instagram. The former Emmerdale actress and 2017 Strictly contestant posted a row of three photos, showing herself at five months pregnant, six weeks postpartum, and then 15 weeks after the birth of her daughter Mia, who was born on 4 July. Together, they demonstrated that she'd worked to lose the weight she'd gained while pregnant, without pushing herself too hard.

Gemma gave birth to baby Mia Louise back in July

The 34-year-old smiled in all three pictures, and in the last one, proudly held a beaming Mia aloft. She captioned the snaps: "Dear body, thank you," going on to write: "All different but all for a purpose. Growing my baby, feeding my baby, becoming strong and healthy again to be there for my baby. My training has even more purpose now I have Mia. I’m her role model! My health & mentally feeling good was always my priority with exercise. It was never to compete on stage or to chase a certain physique. It was just to be the best version of ME!"

The 34-year-old went on to share how she achieved her impressive transformation, writing: "By making good nutritious choices with my meals without depriving myself (hello once a week cheesecake & pizza) I’m slowly getting back into it. I’m still limited to what I can do exercise-wise after an emergency C section but doing something is better than doing nothing. I started with just cardio around 8wks PP and last week I had my first session back in the gym. It was tough and I had to go back to basics but afterwards I felt amazing!"

Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly two years ago

The star finished her post by sharing what keeps her going: "When things get tough, I remind myself that I’m a Mum. A badass Mum. A privilege sadly denied to many... I’m so lucky, that's what keeps me going." Gemma's partner Gorka is a professional dancer on Strictly, and his colleague Karen Hauer simply commented: "Queen!!"

Her other followers were equally appreciative of her hard work, with one posting: "Well said! I had a C-section, at first I never felt like I'd get back up to fitness again, but since my eldest, I managed a sub-20 minute 5K… I feel like pregnancy makes us fitter... you got this!" Another commented: "You look amazing! Well done and loving the once a week cheesecake," while a third wrote: "Wow I pray to look like you as having baba in January, you inspire me, love all your videos."

