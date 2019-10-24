Cat Deeley reunites with husband Patrick Kielty to celebrate her 43rd birthday - see pictures Happy Birthday Cat Deeley!

Patrick Kielty made sure he pulled out all the stops to celebrate his wife Cat Deeley's 43rd birthday on Wednesday. The couple were recently reunited after Patrick stepped in to present The One Show in London. Taking to his Instagram page, the 48-year-old comedian revealed he treated his wife to a meal at their favourite Los Angeles-based restaurant, writing: "It's the small things that keep the spark alive. Incredible birthday lunch with @catdeeley at our favourite restaurant. Happy Birthday, the wife xoxox."

He later added another picture - this time with a view of the beach as the backdrop. "OK, OK! So this is the actual current view. The best of all time. Forget the background. Happiest Birthday to the Greatest Wife. And the Greatest Mum. The Love," he added. The pair, who married in 2012, rarely post sweet photos of one another - so the birthday tribute was a welcome surprise.

Both Patrick and Cat are doting parents to sons Milo, three, and James Patrick, who was born in June 2018. Shortly after welcoming their second child, Cat was asked whether she had plans to expand her brood, but she admitted that she was "done" with having children. She told Closer magazine: "I think I'm done. I love my boys. I can't believe how lucky I am to have them. I'm good, I think. Ask me again in 12 months' time! Being a working mum of two is kind of like a massive juggle, where you throw all the balls up in the air and you try to keep them all up there."

The family live in LA, although Cat has previously spoken out about her fears of living in the US after her eldest son was involved in a terrifying shooter scare. Speaking to Stella magazine in July, the English presenter said: "A month or so ago, Paddy went to get Milo [from playgroup] and by 2pm they still weren't back home. They had been in a Shake Shack in Century City Mall and there was a shooter scare. Everyone was either told to lie behind the counter or pushed into the loos. People were screaming and crying. Then as they were all hiding, the FBI turned up with guns."

"Paddy kept Milo calm - he didn't really know what was going on - and in the end it just turned out to be a suspect package but.. Milo is three years old," said Cat. "Something like that has happened to him. The gun laws in America are crazy."

