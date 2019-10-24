Lisa Riley reveals hilarious backstage fight that happened during her time on Strictly The Emmerdale actress took part in the dance show in 2012

Lisa Riley was a popular Strictly contestant back in 2012 when she was partnered with pro dancer Robin Windsor. The Emmerdale actress is now one of the show's biggest fans, and appeared on the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing: The Podcast on Thursday to chat about the new series. And during her interview, Lisa reminisced about her own experience on the programme, and revealed that she had all the hair and makeup team fighting over her every week as she would always let them do whatever they wanted – the bigger, the better! "They used to fight to get me right! Especially the hair, because I was like a girl's world for them," she said. The star continued: "You know, some people go 'I've got this idea,' or 'I'd like it to be like this,' but I was free reign for them, and sometimes, the bigger, the better."

Lisa Riley was in demand as the Strictly hair and makeup team used to fight over her

Lisa went on to open Wembley Arena with Robin during Strictly's live show, and she revealed that Robin pinched her while they were standing in front of the cheering crowds as it was such a "pinch me moment." The star gave her verdict on this year's competitors and said that she was particularly cheering on Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley and her former Emmerdale co-star Kelvin Fletcher, who she has known since he was just three years old at drama class.

Lisa was partnered with pro Robin Windsor on Strictly in 2012

She said: "We went to drama school together and I've known that boy since he was three years old. And then obviously in Emmerdale together." When asked if Kelvin would walk around with his hips on set, she replied: "No! Because he's never been that ripped. Obviously, Otis choreography is just insane, it's that brilliant it's mega, I can't sing her praises anymore. But what I love is that Kelvin lights up the screen. And for any man that's sat there in the pub on a Saturday night with their pints to watch the match and then they look at Kelvin Fletcher, they can think: 'Oh that could be me.'"

Lisa added: "I get to set on a Monday morning and I get in that makeup chair and it's like I'm holding court. We go through every single routine and the costumes. Another person we need to watch is Emma Barton. Keep watching her, you know how Stacey Dooley was a bit of a grower, well I think we have Barton doing a grower."

