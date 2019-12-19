Gordon Ramsay has revealed why this Christmas will be "extra special" – because it’s his son Oscar's first. The celebrity chef admitted that he is particularly excited about the festive holiday this year, and will be spending it with all of his family. "This Christmas will be extra special with the arrival of Oscar. A baby’s first Christmas is pretty magical," he said ahead of his TV special, Gordon, Gino & Fred: Christmas Road Trip. "It’s always time for family and food, of course! All the family will be home, all the kids together and it will be a really amazing special time, I can’t wait!"

Oscar is the fifth child of Gordon and his wife Tana and was born on 4 April 2019. In October, the chef revealed the unexpected reaction he had when his second son was born. "Tana didn’t want to see me there for previous births, she said 'I don’t want you to see me in this state so get out.' This time around, I was there and I absolutely (expletive) my pants. I fainted. I literally dropped on the floor," the 52-year-old said on The Jonathan Ross Show. "I was sat there and Oscar popped out through the sunroof and then they sort of throw you on him and he's screaming and I fell back, the nurse grabbed me."

Gordon is excited for Oscar's first Christmas

Gordon even admitted that he had Ed Sheeran tunes playing in the background to keep everyone "calm" – although it didn't appear to have the desired effect on him. He added: "Ed Sheeran was playing, I put Ed on to calm everybody. I put Ed on then I blacked out, I fainted like an idiot. Have you ever been in the [operating] theatre where there is so much commotion, so much going on? And then bang. I’ve never fainted in my life, by the way, that was the first time."

Gordon and Tana welcomed Oscar in April

Oscar joins the couple's children Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 17. Gordon gushed about his new baby son, saying: "He is six months, it's extraordinary, also for the rest of the kids it's just a welcome bundle of joy. And boy, does that take you back!"

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Christmas Road Trip is on Monday 23 December 9pm on ITV.

