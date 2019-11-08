Prince Harry hints he and Duchess Meghan are ready for baby number two The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share six month old Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already proud parents to little Archie Harrison, but after revealing the six-month-old is now crawling, it appears they have started thinking about having a second child. Prince Harry dropped a huge hint that the discussion for giving Archie a younger sibling is on the table after quizzing military families about what it's like raising two children during a surprise visit to the Broom Farm Community Centre, located in the heart of the army housing estate and just a short drive from Harry and Meghan's home Frogmore Cottage, on Wednesday.

"Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children as well, because we both have older children," military wife Susie Stringfellow told Forces Network. She and another attendee who have multiple children happily chatted to the royal about adding to his family. Susie added: “We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby." The news won't come as too much of a surprise for royal fans, as Harry previously said in an interview with British Vogue that he wants to have "two, maximum" children with Meghan.

Could Harry and Meghan expand their family soon?

READ: Meghan Markle reveals baby Archie has two teeth! See the sweet video

During their visit, the royals chatted to families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas, with Meghan saying that Archie is starting to crawl! Fellow mum Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is attached to the Welsh Guards, said: "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl - she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."

Harry previously said he wants two children

READ: Unseen photo from Prince Harry's recent Japan trip surfaces

Harry and Meghan learned about the unique challenges of military family life, as well as the social networks that exist to support families during deployments. The Duke empathised with service personnel, who are away from their children, saying: "I can't imagine what it's like to miss so much as they change so quickly."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.