Prince Harry and Meghan just received a very special royal baby gift How kind is this?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie has already had a charitable influence across the world, thanks to the #GlobalSussexBabyShower - and it was announced on Friday that Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau will be donating a significant sum to charity to mark the birth of the young royal. No doubt it will be particularly special to new mum Meghan, who until recently called Canada her home. The PM's statement read: "Canadians were overjoyed that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed into their family a new baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. We look forward to hosting them all on a future visit to Canada."

Prince Harry pictured with Justin Trudeau in 2018

It continued: "To celebrate the birth, Canada will donate $100,000 to the Breakfast Club of Canada, an organisation that works to nurture children's potential by providing healthy breakfasts before school. Every day, the Club helps feed more than 220,000 students in over 1,600 schools across the country, to make sure young Canadians get the healthy start they need to thrive. The donation announced today will help bring the Breakfast Club to five new schools, reaching over 500 more children daily. This represents more than 100,000 breakfasts over a school year.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our warmest congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal Family."

To celebrate the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Canada will donate $100,000 to @BreakfastCanada, an organization that works to nurture children’s potential by providing healthy breakfasts before school: https://t.co/6GcOz39wlA — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) May 31, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the sweet gesture has been hugely well-received by royal fans, who have taken to Twitter to praise the move. "Master Archie's birth is the gift that keeps giving! Can't begin to imagine how/what his impact will be once he's up & about!" one wrote, while another added: "Love it! Thank you for doing this, and keeping the donation local in Archie Harrison's name. Well done."

Meghan and Harry previously requested donations be made to charity in lieu of gifts to celebrate the Duchess' pregnancy, so no doubt they are hugely grateful for the generous gift. Of course, the couple are known to have had a friendly relationship with the Canadian prime minister for many years. We bet they're looking forward to visiting the country with Archie when they can...