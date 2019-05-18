The one thing missing from baby Archie's birth certificate Did you notice this?

The birth certificate of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son Archie Harrison was revealed on Friday – and some royal fans have noticed a difference between his official birth record and other royal babies. New dad Prince Harry is listed on the document as 'His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex', leaving out the 'Prince' in his title, as used on birth certificates previously by both his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles. It's not known whether this was a deliberate decision.

Baby Archie's birth certificate

On his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' birth certificates, William is listed as 'His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Duke of Cambridge'. Prince Charles is the same, styled as 'His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George Prince of Wales' on William and Harry's birth certificates – Prince Andrew follows the same rule on the official documents of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Baby Archie's birth certificate also revealed previously unknown details about his birth – it was confirmed that Meghan gave birth at London's private Portland Hospital, despite reports that she had opted for a home birth. On the document, the Duchess gave her name as 'Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,' and listed her occupation as 'Princess of the United Kingdom'.

The couple's baby boy was born at 5:26am on Monday 6 May. Buckingham Palace released an official statement, announcing that Harry was present at the birth. The statement also noted: "The Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage."

However, the statement did not disclose where Meghan, 37, gave birth. While the former actress had reportedly planned a home birth at Frogmore Cottage, the Daily Mail later reported that the couple were whisked to a hospital in London on Sunday by their Scotland Yard security team. Sources confirmed that the Duke and Duchess stayed overnight until their son was born at 5:26am. It is not known if she was induced or not, despite being overdue.