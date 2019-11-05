Unseen photo from Prince Harry's recent Japan trip surfaces The royal visited Japan for the Rugby World Cup

The Duke of Sussex recently enjoyed a trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup – and now an unseen photo from his travels has surfaced online. The 35-year-old was spotted flying commercial when he flew out to the country on Friday and travelling in premium economy on a Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo Haneda Airport to London Heathrow after the match on Sunday. Irish drag queen Victoria Secret posted a picture on Instagram of the Duke smiling on the plane out to Japan, captioning it: "Prince Harry, oh my gosh."

She also tweeted: "Sitting across from Prince Harry on our flight to Tokyo... and I can confirm he is a beaut. Nearly fell off my seat when he came on board. 100 per cent telling the truth. Shook. There's also a tonne of rugby beauts on board. Every flight after this is going to disappoint me." Speaking to HELLO! she added that Harry was extremely friendly and spoke to all the staff onboard his flight.

Prince Harry spoke to all the crew onboard his flight (Photo: Instagram/VictoriaSecretDublin)

Harry's decision to fly commercial comes after he and wife Meghan faced mounting criticism in August after reportedly taking four private jet journeys in 11 days, rather than opting for commercial flights, despite speaking out on environmental issues. Since then Harry has also flown commercial for his South Africa tour, the wedding of Meghan's friend Misha Nonoo in Rome and to the Netherlands to announce a new partnership between leading online travel firms that aim to transform the industry.

At the event in Amsterdam, Harry spoke about his own impact on the environment after the furore that followed his use of private jets, saying "no-one is perfect". Harry explained: "What is clear across this vast landscape is that our world faces environmental challenges of unprecedented scope and scale. From deforestation and the loss of biodiversity, to ocean plastics and poaching, the problems can sometimes seem too big to fix."

Harry was in Japan to watch the Rugby World Cup final

He added: "These human-caused challenges often need a giant system shift to make a significant enough impact. And that is what this partnership is here to try and do. Sometimes the scale of the conservation crisis feels overwhelming and that individual actions can't make a difference."

"I've certainly felt that - but I've learned that we cannot dismiss the idea of trying to do something, just because we can't do everything. We can all do better," the royal continued. "And, while no-one is perfect, we are all responsible for our own individual impact; the question is what we do to balance it out." When asked about his decision to use private jets, the royal said he uses commercial flights 90 per cent of the time but does make other arrangements at times to "ensure that my family are safe" and that he has always offset his C02 impact.

