Rebekah Vardy confirms she is pregnant with fifth child – see adorable photo Congratulations!

After rumours swirled that Rebekah Vardy and her footballer husband Jamie are expecting another baby, the couple took to Instagram to confirm their happy news. They shared the same heartwarming photo of their children holding up different signs, which read: "They can't be serious??", "The adventure continues…", "I'm so cute, Mummy and Daddy wanted another," and finally "Coming soon" alongside the baby scan.

Rebekah, 37, was also pictured in the background, jokingly clutching a blackboard that read "Oh no…!" over her face. The former I'm a Celebrity star confirmed: "When 4 become 5..... so excited and so happy. Love my family more than anything. Love you JV.... Thank you for all the wonderful messages xxxxx #baby5." Jamie also wrote on Instagram: "Beyond happy love you Mrs V @beckyvardy xxxx #comingsoon."

Rebekah and Jamie shared the news on Instagram

The couple's celebrity friends and fans were quick to send their well wishes, including Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine who replied with love heart emojis. Former TOWIE star Mario Falcone also wrote "Congratulations" alongside heart emoticons. Jamie, 32, replied to his wife's post: "You are incredible love you all so much xxxxx."

Jamie and Rebekah are expecting their third child together, making the baby the fifth for the doting mum. Rebekah was first reported to be pregnant after she was spotted on holiday in Spain this month, showing off what appeared to be a growing baby bump in a white bikini.

The couple are expecting their third child together

The couple already share two children together – Sophia, and two-year-old son Finley. Rebekah also has two other kids from her previous relationships – 13-year-old Megan and nine-year-old son Taylor – while Jamie has another daughter, Ella, from a previous relationship.

Rebekah and Jamie married in May 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. The nuptials were a lavish affair, boasting a star-studded guest list, including One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, rapper Tinchy Strider, Serge of rock band Kasabian and Jamie's Leicester City team-mates.

