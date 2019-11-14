Ola Jordan shared a series of videos to Instagram on Thursday in which the lovely home she shares with husband James played a starring role. Although the point of the clips was to chronicle the couple's (unintentionally hilarious) attempts to put together some self-assembly furniture, they also provided fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their Kent home – and it's gorgeous.

Ola and James are preparing for the arrival of their first child

Filled with natural light, the house has a minimalist look thanks to the wooden floors and neutral colour scheme but is sleek without being austere, due to personal touches like plants and candles. A dining room table ideal for dinner parties could be seen in the background, and of course, there's a wall-mounted flat-screen TV so HELLO!'s columnists can keep up with every episode of Strictly.

The mum-to-be started the videos with a clip by showing the boxes where their new furniture was stored, saying: "A lovely delivery this morning, nice bar stools, but they're all in pieces… he's got to put them together," she laughed. Her unimpressed husband seemed exasperated as he attempted to assemble the first stool, which was a stylish grey high-backed design. "That's different to that but it goes in both ways," he showed the camera as he tried to work out how to fit the legs together. "Did you look at the picture?" his wife asked, to which he replied: "Yes, but I can't work it out."

Ola's videos showed off the couple's stylish Kent home

READ: Strictly Speaking – James and Ola: Everyone has upped their game, how Neil would have reacted to Motsi's comment and why AJ and Saffron didn't get four tens

In a later video, Ola announced that she had succeeded where James had failed, showing the attached legs, and saying: "I didn't know I was so strong... I just forced it in." All was not as well as it seemed, however, as the dancer later posted a follow-up which showed her dad pointing at the stool, as she and James explained that he'd just noticed that their new seating arrangement had one important defect. "That's why it wouldn't fit properly, because the legs are the wrong way round," James laughed, as he risked sitting on the stool anyway. "Thank god for dad, eh?" Ola added.

MORE: James Jordan reveals cheeky way he likes to wind up wife Ola Jordan

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.