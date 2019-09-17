Peter Andre reveals why he struggles with the school run - take a look The TV personality is one doting dad!

Peter Andre revealed he was running late for the school run after he captured the moment his eldest daughter Princess made sure her younger sister Amelia looked her best on Tuesday. Showing off their sisterly bond on Instagram, Princess could be seen doing her sibling's hair ahead of their day. "Sisterly love. Bista doing Amelia's hair before school," the TV presenter wrote. However, the doting dad was left unimpressed when he noticed that one of his kids put food stains all over his furniture. "Cheers for wiping your fingers on the furniture love," he added. "Now let's iron that Blazer. I'm gonna be late.........AGAIN." [sic]

Peter Andre shared this sweet snap of his daughters

Fellow parents rushed to post comments, with many being able to relate to Peter. "I have four, two boys and two girls and you know you've done a great job when they all pull together and remember where there loyalties lay. Well done Pete," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "I have sibling envy, my daughter and her two brothers have already had three fights." A third post read: "Sticky fingers… don't get me started! You should see the dash board in passenger seat of my car."

The Mysterious Girl singer shares 12-year-old Princess and 14-year-old son Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price, while he shares five-year-old daughter Amelia and two-year-old son Theo with wife Emily MacDonagh. The dad-of-four often shares segments of his life on social media, but he is very protective when it comes to his children.

He never posts photos of his younger children's faces as Emily wants their identity to be protected. Although, Junior and Princess occasionally feature, having appeared on a number of TV shows with both their parents. Peter previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with HELLO!, claiming that the best bit of advice he had for raising children was to ensure that they all get equal attention. "When there's two of them they can entertain each other," he said. "But when it gets to three and four - wow. They all want your attention."

