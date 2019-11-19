Peter Andre has revealed he had a very proud parenting moment with his daughter Princess – despite it coming as a consequence of some naughty behaviour. The singer confessed that he confiscated the 12-year-old's mobile phone after she received a detention from school for talking during an assembly. But Peter's moment of pride came as it was Princess who suggested the punishment!

"I had a proud parenting moment this week. Bista came home from school and told me she'd been given detention for talking during an assembly after being told to stop by her teacher," he wrote in his column for new! magazine. "I asked her what she thought her punishment should be and she told me I should take her electronics away for a while. So that's what I did. I had planned to do that anyway, but the fact that she thought it was a reasonable punishment impressed me."

Peter shares Princess and son Junior with ex-wife Katie Price

The dad-of-four admitted that while some people may think he is too strict when it comes to punishing his children's naughty behaviour, he believes the outcome proves he is taking the tight approach. He added: "Some people might think I'm too strict, but she has since told me she's learned from her mistake and never wants to get a detention again. She also asked me if she could have her electronics back, to which I answered, 'No'."

Princess has found a new hobby - surfing

Another reason Peter is proud of his daughter is due to the new hobby she has taken up. Earlier this month, the 46-year-old expressed his glee after Princess showed a keen interest in surfing - something the Australian star really approves of. Taking to his Instagram page to share a snap of her on a surfing board, Peter gushed: "My little surfer girl. It's the Aussie in her, even though she's not an Aussie. I wish I could take credit for this shot but it was her friend's ma that took it. Great shot." [sic]

Peter shares Princess and her 14-year-old brother Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price. He is also a doting dad to five-year-old daughter Amelia and a son Theo, who will turn three in November.

