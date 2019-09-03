Peter Andre reveals son Theo's face in holiday snaps – and he's adorable! Too. Cute.

Peter Andre and his wife Emily are very protective of their two young children, Amelia and Theo. The Mysterious Girl singer often shares photos of his brood on Instagram, but Peter is always mindful to protect the pair's identity. It came as no surprise then that his followers loved his latest posts, which revealed a glimpse of Theo's face.

One video that Peter uploaded showed the little boy splashing about in the waves during the family's holiday in Cyprus. Two-year-old Theo, who looked adorable wearing pink shorts and arm bands, was watched over by his big brother Junior, who Peter shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. "Love our Cyprus so much. Brotherly love @officialjunior_andre," the dad-of-four wrote.

Peter shared this adorable video on Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one follower writing: "Just beautiful." Another posted, "J and his mini me" while a third replied: "Junior looks like a great brother." "I'm sure they will grow up into fine men like you Pete," another fan told Peter.

The singer uploaded a second holiday snap of his parents surrounded by their grandchildren. Peter's two elder children, Junior and Princess, beamed at the camera, while Amelia and Theo's faces were covered with emoji stickers. Peter paid tribute to his parents as he explained: "Tomorrow my mum and dad will be married for 64 years. There are no words to describe my love for you both.

Peter usually conceals his younger children's faces

"You have taught me so much about respect for others and to always look for good in people and to always love and forgive, and to be humble and appreciate everything. I hope we are all doing you proud. I, still at 46 years old call you both almost every single day for advice on life. Thanks for being the best parents ever. Happy 64th. This photo is everything. Missing our little Harri and Thea in this shot but most grandkids are there."

Peter has previously explained why he keeps Amelia and Theo's faces concealed on social media, telling Closer: "There are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that. Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that. I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments, and you want to show everyone. I love doing that but I also understand that not everyone wants that so I've got to respect that. I get it."

