Pregnant Ola Jordan shows off burgeoning baby bump in fitted black jumper

Ola Jordan is just three months away from welcoming her first child with husband James, and there's no denying her stomach has certainly popped. The former Strictly Come Dancing star showed off her burgeoning belly as she spent some one-on-one time admiring her bump on Tuesday. Ola looked gorgeous wearing a fitted black jumper and not a trace of makeup, as she affectionately cradled her belly in her dressing room ahead of panto rehearsals. Captioning the snap on Instagram, she said: "We are just chilling in our dressing room. Ready for panto rehearsals."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Inside James and Ola's beautiful home

While Ola is clearly loving being pregnant, her husband James has admitted it has caused him quite a few dilemmas, especially now the cold weather has settled in. Last week, the former Strictly star revealed that he is desperate to turn the heating on at home, but can't because Ola insists she is too hot. And he’s too scared to go against her wishes! Taking to Twitter, he shared his predicament with fans. "It's so bloody cold in my house I'm actually thinking of sleeping outside tonight and all @The_OlaJordan keeps saying is 'I'm hot'." He continued: "I would turn the heating on but she scares me at the moment."

Ola and James are due their first baby in March 2020

MORE: James Jordan pokes fun at wife Ola's pregnancy struggle

His tweet didn't escape Ola's attention, with the star replying with a series of crying laughing emojis. And some of James's fans even offered the expectant couple some practical advice. "Answer – cuddle up!" one replied. "She can warm you up with her heat and you can cool her down with being cold. Win win #joysofpregnancy." A second follower joked: "Ha! You wait til the menopause kicks in!! This'll seem like Siberia!"

It was only a few days before James' complaint that Ola opened up about her experience of pregnancy so far, admitting she likes the fact she can get away with anything when it comes to her husband. Taking to Twitter, the star joked that her hubby has lost the word 'no' from his vocabulary, telling fans: "I love bossing my husband around. He doesn’t say no to anything at the moment. I love being pregnant!"

James has had some difficulty adjusting to Ola's pregnancy struggles

MORE: Craig Revel Horwood makes big decision about the show

Ola, 37, and James, 41, have been married since 2003 and in September announced the news of their pregnancy exclusively in HELLO!. While they are excitedly counting down the days until they meet their little one in March, Ola has already expressed concern about the birth itself. She recently told Closer magazine: "I don't know what to expect with the birth - I'm scared, but millions and millions of women do it, so it can't be that bad surely? But James is more scared than me, more afraid. He'll be a terrible birthing partner!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.