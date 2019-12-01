Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood makes big decision about future on the show The notoriously stern Strictly judge has been on the show since the very first series

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has been part of the BBC One dance show since the very first series, and on Sunday the 54-year-old announced that he has now signed up for another year on the programme – although it is on the basis that he will continue speaking his mind. Chatting to the Sunday Mirror, Craig disclosed: "I have just signed up for another year and I am looking forward to it. I have no intention of leaving. As I have said, the only reason I would only leave is if I was told I could not speak my mind. I haven't been told that, so I am staying."

Craig appeared on the first series of the show with current judge Bruno Toniolli in 2004, as well as Len Goodman and Arlene Phillips. There have been several changes to the panel throughout the years. Britain's Got Talent star and former Strictly contestant Alesha Dixon and Darcey Bussell have both been judges, while Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Alfonso Ribeiro has been a guest judge on several occasions. Most recently, Motsi Mabuse has joined the show as Darcey's replacement and has been a popular addition to the programme. Craig is the notoriously known as being the hardest judge to please and has adopted several catchphrases, including "Disaster darling," and "Fab-u-lous" – much to the delight of viewers.

Viewers adored Craig's performance in drag on Saturday night

On Saturday night's show, Craig sent viewers into a frenzy as he appeared in a routine dressed in drag, as he danced alongside Anton du Beke and Kevin Clifton. Fans adored seeing Craig perform, and many took to Twitter to compliment his outfit. "Craig looked fabulous in drag though," one wrote, while another added: "Craig has never looked so damn good." A third commented: "I wish Craig had stayed in drag for the whole night. That would have been even more fab-u-lous."

While Craig delighted viewers at the start of the show, fans of Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse were less than impressed when he failed to score them ten points for their American Smooth. The rest of the judges praised the dance couple for their performance to Gaston, but when Craig gave nine points instead, angry comments on Twitter soon followed. One fan wrote: "I'm sorry, but three of the judges said that was perfect. Yet Craig refuses to give it a 10!" Another added: "Am I missing something? Why the nine from Craig? I thought Kelvin and Oti's Gaston dance was perfect."

