Coleen Rooney has kicked off the festive celebrations by taking her youngest son Cass to see Father Christmas. The mum-of-four enjoyed a day out with the 17-month-old on Tuesday, and as well as a visit to Santa's Grotto, little Cass also enjoyed some time with an adorable Shetland pony. The doting mum shared a series of snaps of their fun adventure on Instagram, captioning the images: "We seen Santa today." The pics also saw Cass posing next to Shrek's Gingerbread Man character in a winter wonderland themed room. He looked adorable in another as he beamed while poking his head through a giant teddy bear, and he even enjoyed a ride on a toy tractor.

Cass spent a great day with Santa

Coleen's family day out comes after she enjoyed a child-free trip to Dubai with husband Wayne. The couple left their four boys - Kai, ten, Klay, six, Kit, three, and Cass – at home so they could spend some quality time together following the drama of her recent feud with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy. The couple enjoyed a romantic stay at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, located at the edge of the water. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the city skyline, the hotel can cost up to £4400 per night for a two-bedroom suite with a terrace, and we can see why!

Coleen shares Cass with husband Wayne Rooney

Both Coleen and Wayne posted several photos of them enjoying their holiday, which gave their 15 million combined Instagram followers a peek inside the lavish resort, including the white sandy beach and the delicious eateries. "Gorgeous time away. Can’t wait to see my boys," the caption read on the WAG's post, while her husband thanked the hotel's staff for their hospitality.

Coleen and Wayne share three other sons

The 33-year-old is no doubt looking forward to a fresh start in the New Year after her very public spat, in which she accused Rebekah of selling private stories about her to the press in October. Coleen was later dubbed Wagatha Christie by fans after her sleuthing caught alleged culprit Rebekah, who has vehemently denied the accusations and is currently taking legal action to clear her name.

