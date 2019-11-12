The One Show's Alex Jones takes baby Kit to the cinema on sweet mother and son date Alex is best known for hosting The One Show

Alex Jones has taken little Kit on a day out to the cinema. On Tuesday, the mother of two shared a snap of herself and the back of baby Kit's head in the cinema, and his milk bottle can be seen sitting on a table to the right. Judging from the snap, it looks like The One Show host was watching The Peanut Butter Falcon, starring Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen.

In October, the doting mum enjoyed some time away with her two sons, treating them with a trip to the seaside. The 42-year-old shared a sweet photo of their day out on Instagram, and the adorable snap saw two-year-old Teddy and five-month-old Kit sitting in pushchairs and dressed in their winter knits. Alex added the caption: "Back in our favourite place."

Alex took Kit to the cinema

She later added another snap of little Kit in his baby carrier. "And breathe…" she said. Alex headed back to Wales to spend some time with her parents. The visit comes shortly after the TV star celebrated her dad's 70th birthday with their loved ones in the Cotswolds. The presenter and her family were invited to stay in a beautiful property in the Cotswolds, in the market town of Cirencester, and needless to say, The One Show host couldn't resist sharing snaps of the magical getaway with her fans.

Alex celebrated her dad's 70th in the Cotswolds

The mum-of-two shared images depicting the majestic exterior of the grand limestone house and a peek at the immaculate grand entrance - which featured a bright red sofa, a fireplace fully stocked with logs, a large wooden coffee table and two sweeping staircases that led to the bedrooms.

The property also boasted lush gardens and a conservatory. The master bedroom came complete with a free-standing bath and the kitchen featured an island in the middle where the family gathered around to watch Alex's dad blow out his birthday candles.

