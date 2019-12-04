The One Show's Alex Jones enjoys very special date with son Teddy The presenter is certainly getting into the spirit of Christmas

Alex Jones wasted no time getting into the spirit of Christmas. As soon as 1 December hit, The One Show presenter whisked her eldest son Teddy, two, off to Legoland, Windsor, to meet a very special someone – Father Christmas! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Alex shared a cute picture of her husband, Charlie Thomson, standing outside the entrance to the child-orientated theme park, holding onto an empty buggy. She captioned the snap: "Took Teddy to @legolandWindsor to meet Father Christmas on Sunday and it was EXCELLENT!"

It was a big day of announcements for the TV presenter, who revealed earlier that day that she is returning to work in January 2020. Again, taking to Instagram, the doting mum acknowledged that many of her fans had been asking her when they can expect to see her back on their screens, and added that although she had previously said she would be back on The One Show by autumn, she had delayed her return to work because she was having so much fun at home with her two sons.

Alex took her son Teddy to meet Father Christmas

The 42-year-old explained: "Btw… for those who are asking when I'm coming back to work… I know I said autumn, but I'm having a lovely time with the boys and wasn't quite ready yet so… I've decided to go back to The One Show in January after the Christmas break."

Alex welcomed her second son, Kit, in May

Although she's been enjoying the company of her two little boys, Teddy and Kit, seven months, the star's maternity leave hasn't all been smooth sailing. Just last week the mother-of-two revealed that both her children had taken ill. On Tuesday, Alex took to Instagram to share with her followers that she was enjoying some time to herself, and added: "I'm on the bus on my own with a coffee in my hand and it feels like two weeks in Barbados after the last fortnight. Both babies have been really unwell but luckily there is finally light at the end of the tunnel."

