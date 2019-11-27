Alex Jones shared a sweet snap of her five-month-old son Kit on Tuesday night, moments before bedtime. The One Show host took to Instagram with a dimly lit snap of her young son's hand resting on her chest, and added the caption: "Love when his little hand is just there… night night."

But it's not all been smooth sailing for the doting mum-of-two, who revealed earlier on Tuesday that her two sons, Teddy, two, and Kit have been unwell. The 42-year-old enjoyed some time to herself, and compared the moment to a luxury holiday. Taking to Instagram, Alex shared a photo of herself holding a coffee cup, and added the caption: "I'm on the bus on my own with a coffee in my hand and it feels like two weeks in Barbados after the last fortnight. Both babies have been really unwell but luckily there is finally light at the end of the tunnel."

Despite the little'un being poorly, Alex was still able to treat toddler Teddy to a cinema trip with his cousin. The TV star brought her son and niece along to see Frozen 2, and even let the toddlers dress up for the occasion. After the exciting evening out, Alex told her fans that she was: "Homeward bound with two shattered but ecstatic children."

The following evening, the star enjoyed a much-needed night off parenting duties and attended a birthday party on Wednesday for two close friends with her husband Charlie Thomson. Clearly having the time of her life, Alex shared photos from the evening on Instagram. "Second birthday party of the weekend," she wrote in the caption. "I'm not used to this pace!!! Happy birthday to the best boss Sandy Smith and @mobeen_azhar. Collectively 100! What a night!"

