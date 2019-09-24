Nadia Sawalha shares hilarious 'bad mum' post - and we can totally relate The Loose Women star wasn't holding anything back

Nadia Sawalha is known for her real talk – but it doesn't get more 'real' than her Tuesday night confession. The Loose Women star claimed that she is a "bad mother and wife" because she spent the evening hiding from her husband Mark Adderley and their children. In a candid Instagram post, Nadia shared a photo of herself smirking in her bedroom, with the caption: "Bad mother and wife alert!! Mark and the kids are back and downstairs calling for me! I’m pretending I’m not here!!"

She added: "Can’t be (expletive) to cook, can’t be (expletive) to nag, can’t be (expletive) to be nice, and ask about anyone’s day! Pray for me that they don’t find me!!! Anyone want to be bad with me?!! Do you ever HIDE FROM YOUR KIDS!! Come on let’s all hide!!!" Nadia was not alone though as her followers revealed that they often hide from their own loved-ones after having a stressful day. One said: "I’ve done that many a time!! Although it normally ends in me actually falling asleep!" Another added: "I do this all the time! Even just for a few minutes! It’s 'me time' I lay on the floor in my room by the bed." While a third thanked Nadia, writing: "Oh thank you, I’m not the only one then. Between the school runs and after school activities I walked over ten miles today and now husband had train delays. I wish I could hide."

Nadia needed some 'me time'

MORE: Strictly's Anton du Beke 'overwhelmed' after his bare legs go viral

The Celebrity Masterchef winner may be enjoying some quiet time at the moment, but that will soon change after she announced this week that she has landed her very own TV show about her family and love of cooking called Nadia's Family Feasts, which will air on ITV. The star said: "I am getting my own TV show called Nadia's Family Feasts!" She then went on to explain that she was still having to keep a lot of information under wraps, but that she couldn't help get excited when she found out her name was going to be in the programme's title.

Nadia has landed her own cooking show

MORE: Zoe Ball's son Woody Cook supported by Emma Willis ahead of his debut TV appearance on The Circle

She said: "I asked what the show would be called and I went what, like, me? And then I was so excited! Maybe it's just egotistical but there is something really exciting about your name being in the title. So that's ITV, so thank you ITV, I love you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.