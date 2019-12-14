Natasha Bedingfield has shared the happy news that her son, Solomon, is "doing really well" following a second operation after an infection spread to his brain. The Unwritten singer shared a sweet photo of herself and the 23-month-old, who has been in hospital for three weeks, to her Instagram Stories on Friday, updating her followers on his condition following the procedure. She said: "Update! Guys Solo doing really well. Drs are very positive. Will keep u updated. This is us in hospital playground. Thanks for the prayer." Natasha and her husband Matt Robinson welcomed Solomon on New Year's Eve 2017. His arrival came eight years after the couple tied the knot in Malibu, California.

Solomon is recovering well after his surgery

Last week, the star opened up about the devastating ordeal in a lengthy Instagram post, as she praised the medical professionals for looking after her son. She wrote: "I wanted to post all the happy pics from this week of Solomon running down the halls of the hospital seemingly recovered - with news that we would soon be going home..... But the reality is, we found out last night that he has to have a second operation tomorrow AM."

Solomon had an infection which spread to his brain

The pop star continued: "Feeling gutted but also thank God that we live in a time of MRI where we are able to see into our own minds and for doctors who are wise enough to keep asking questions. He has an area of infection that somehow found its way into the brain. We are so grateful though that there is treatment for what Solo is experiencing and it is straight forward and has worked many times. Please keep him in your prayers and meditation tonight and tomorrow. The body has amazing natural defences so we just need it to do what it does with a lot of extra help from modern medicine."

Natasha shares her son with husband Matt Robinson

Reflecting on Solomon's three weeks in the hospital, the doting mum added: "When you have been in the hospital for 3 weeks, time stops. I'm realising that this is not a quick in and out visit. So this week will be about making sure we ourselves are healthy and also that we are giving Solo good nutrition to help keep up the immunity."

