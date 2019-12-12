BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern looks happy in first post-baby photo It's going to be the BBC Breakfast star's first Christmas with her new baby

Steph McGovern has shared the first photo of herself since giving birth to her first child. Taking to Twitter, the BBC Breakfast star tweeted a photo of herself outside her local polling booth on Election Day – and she is glowing! Decked out all in black (apart from her bright yellow trainers!) the journalist pointed excitedly at the polling station sign, and added the caption: "Just exercised by democratic right (and briefly my legs)… #joggingvoter #GeneralElection2019." How impressive is it that the new mum is already running again?!

On Tuesday, the presenter once again took to Instagram, this time to share with fans a magical Christmas tradition. She revealed that every Christmas, her talented dad paints her a Christmas card, and even shared photo of this year's incredible creation.

Steph shared the photo of Twitter

The 37-year-old tweeted a beautiful painting of Acklam Hall, a Middlesbrough landmark, and added: "Every year my dad paints me a Christmas card… he's just finished this year's. It's the walk up to Acklam Hall through the Avenue of Trees (Middlesbrough), a path I've walked many times. #prouddaughter #home @emcgovernart."

Every year my dad paints me a Christmas card.....he’s just finished this year’s 😍. It’s the walk up to Acklam Hall through the Avenue of Trees (Middlesbrough), a path I’ve walked many times. #prouddaughter #home #Boro @EMcGovernArt pic.twitter.com/Yqvjmlza2P — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) December 10, 2019

Steph's dad painted her this incredible card

Needless to say, the BBC Breakfast star's followers were impressed by the painting. One gushed: "You obviously have an extremely talented father that loves you dearly. I don't need to tell you that you're a very lucky lady. Merry Christmas to you and your family." Another sweetly added: "Wow! What a beautiful family tradition."

It's going to be a busy Christmas for the mother-of-one, who recently welcomed her first child with her girlfriend. The 37-year-old announced the incredible news on Twitter in November, writing: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

