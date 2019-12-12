Steph McGovern has shared the first photo of herself since giving birth to her first child. Taking to Twitter, the BBC Breakfast star tweeted a photo of herself outside her local polling booth on Election Day – and she is glowing! Decked out all in black (apart from her bright yellow trainers!) the journalist pointed excitedly at the polling station sign, and added the caption: "Just exercised by democratic right (and briefly my legs)… #joggingvoter #GeneralElection2019." How impressive is it that the new mum is already running again?!
On Tuesday, the presenter once again took to Instagram, this time to share with fans a magical Christmas tradition. She revealed that every Christmas, her talented dad paints her a Christmas card, and even shared photo of this year's incredible creation.
Steph shared the photo of Twitter
The 37-year-old tweeted a beautiful painting of Acklam Hall, a Middlesbrough landmark, and added: "Every year my dad paints me a Christmas card… he's just finished this year's. It's the walk up to Acklam Hall through the Avenue of Trees (Middlesbrough), a path I've walked many times. #prouddaughter #home @emcgovernart."
Steph's dad painted her this incredible card
Needless to say, the BBC Breakfast star's followers were impressed by the painting. One gushed: "You obviously have an extremely talented father that loves you dearly. I don't need to tell you that you're a very lucky lady. Merry Christmas to you and your family." Another sweetly added: "Wow! What a beautiful family tradition."
It's going to be a busy Christmas for the mother-of-one, who recently welcomed her first child with her girlfriend. The 37-year-old announced the incredible news on Twitter in November, writing: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."
