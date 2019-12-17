David Beckham hilariously pokes fun at son Romeo after he claims he's taller than his dad The former footballer put his 17-year-old son firmly in his place

David Beckham put his son Romeo firmly in his place on Tuesday after the 17-year-old claimed he is finally taller than his dad. The former footballer poked fun at the teenager's bold statement by pointing out that his son had a little extra help from his shoes. On Monday, Romeo shared a sweet image of himself and David standing on a street corner as they enjoyed a day out with David's mum Sandra. Captioning the image, Romeo wrote: "Finally taller than you dad," followed by crying with laughter emoji.

However, David didn't seem to take kindly to being called out on his height by his young son. Sharing the same image on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, David clapped back: "Someone's claiming to be taller than his dad but look closer at his two-inch shoes. Nice try @romeobeckham #Notastallyet." Romeo does appear to be wearing a pair of box-fresh Alexander McQueen trainers, which have a little extra padding in the heel. His younger brother Cruz also noticed his footwear and commented on how they could be giving him an unfair advantage. Commenting on Romeo's photo, the 14-year-old joked: "Maybe got a few inches on those shoes though."

David believes he's still taller than his son

This isn't the first time Romeo has claimed to have overtaken his dad in height. Back in October, the young star stunned fans when he shared an image of himself alongside his dad and little sister Harper at Disneyland in California. In the snap, Romeo does appear to be a few inches taller than his famous dad, but again, David was having none of it and simply commented on the photo: "Ok son whatever you say."

David shares Romeo, Cruz, daughter Harper, eight, and eldest son Brooklyn, 20, with wife Victoria. The family share a close bond and often post photos of each other on social media.

