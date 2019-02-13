You’ll never guess how David Beckham does the school run Literally...

David Beckham has revealed the very surprising way he does the school run with his sons Romeo and Cruz – they jog the three-mile journey! Sharing a video on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, he captioned it: "So apparently it's 3 miles to the school well done boys," as they puffed along the pavement. Wearing hats and thermals, David turned the camera to youngest son Cruz, asking him: "Morning Cruz. How many miles again today?" to which he replies, "Another two."

David with children Romeo, Cruz and Harper

Jogging the other side of him is Romeo who is asked, "Hey Romeo. Nice haircut. Are you all right?" He responds: "Yeah, I'm good." Of course, the whole Beckham family are known to be very active, with mum Victoria recently sharing her intense training regime – and 16-year-old Romeo is a budding tennis player.

Speaking to Guardian's Weekend magazine in January, Victoria revealed she spends hours exercising every day. Her day begins between 5.30am and 6am with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That’s the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes," she said.

Next is her personal training session. "30 minutes' legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she revealed, explaining that while she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend - but does take time out to take her children Romeo, Cruz and Harper to school on weekdays. Looks like David's taking care of that (and getting his own workout in) at the moment!

