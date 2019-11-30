David Beckham is certainly getting into the Christmas spirit after spending a fun day out ice-skating with his daughter Harper. The dad-of-four shared a sweet photo of the pair kissing on the lips as they took full advantage of having the Natural History Museum's ice rink all to themselves on Saturday morning. David shared a series of photos of Harper's impressive skating ability, with one of the images showing her pulling off some moves that the stars of Dancing On Ice would be proud of! Captioning the fun daddy-daughter day out, he posted on Instagram: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... Thanks to @nhm_icerink for looking after us today."

Harper had some impressive skating ability

The sweet duo were definitely making the most of their time together, and plenty of David's followers were touched by the happy snaps he shared. Harper's brother Romeo was one of the first to respond, commenting with a simple heart emoji. Another fan said: "So beautiful you two," and a third added: "She looks just like her dad."

David and Harper enjoyed a daddy-daughter day out

Earlier this week, David once again proved he is dad goals after spending the sweetest day with Harper and their family. The pair looked like they had the ultimate day as they spent last Sunday rustling up a roast and enjoying some quality time in the great outdoors. In the most adorable photo shared to his Instagram story, doting dad David showed him and Harper wrapped up warm in their woolly hats and winter coats, enjoying some fun outside.

David and Harper have been ejoying fun-filled weekends

Harper will no doubt be enjoying her weekends with the family a little more now, after learning some big responsibilities at school. Earlier this month, the eight-year-old was given a huge honour, being named Vice Captain at school. And mum Victoria wasted no time in praising her daughter on social media. Sharing a photo of Harper’s shiny new captain badge, the mum-of-four wrote: "Well done Harper Seven!" followed by several applause emojis.

