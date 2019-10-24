piers-morgan

Piers Morgan shares RARE photo of his children during Good Morning Britain break

The TV presenter is a proud father of four

Gemma Strong

Piers Morgan is making the most of his time away from Good Morning Britain. The TV host has jetted to the States with his family for a well-deserved break – and has already taken to Instagram to share some photos with his fans. One image shows Piers with two of his children – Spencer Morgan, 26, and seven-year-old Elisa Morgan, as the family enjoyed a spot of lunch by the ocean. Alongside the photo, Piers joked: "My late, great highly rebellious grandmother Margot used to delight in wrecking every family photo by pulling silly faces. Elise, whose middle name is the same as her great-grandmother, now proudly carries the torch. Lovely spot for lunch though. @mobumalibyrestaurant #Malibu."

GMB host Piers is a father to four children; Spencer, Stanley, 22, Albert, 18, and little Elise. He shares his sons with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe; the couple were married from 1991 until 2008. In June 2010, Piers married journalist Celia Walden, and in November 2011 they welcomed their daughter together.

Piers Morgan takes break from Good Morning Britain amid calls for him to be fired

A second image taken from Piers' US break shows him tucking into a cooked breakfast at a five-star hotel, which he captioned: "Spent 6yrs living in this fabulous hotel & the breakfasts (and incredible service) are still the best in LA. Love sitting outside at the foot of Rodeo Drive - as the sun comes up, and the city wakes up. #LA @beverlywilshire." Christine Lampard was among those commenting on the post, telling Piers, "That's my usual seat!" Angela Scanlon added: "Why did you live in a hotel???! FOR SIX YEARS", to which Piers replied: "I was a judge on America's Got Talent and it did so well that NBC gave me a lovely suite at the Bev Wilsh for 6 yrs…"

