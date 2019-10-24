Piers Morgan shares RARE photo of his children during Good Morning Britain break The TV presenter is a proud father of four

Piers Morgan is making the most of his time away from Good Morning Britain. The TV host has jetted to the States with his family for a well-deserved break – and has already taken to Instagram to share some photos with his fans. One image shows Piers with two of his children – Spencer Morgan, 26, and seven-year-old Elisa Morgan, as the family enjoyed a spot of lunch by the ocean. Alongside the photo, Piers joked: "My late, great highly rebellious grandmother Margot used to delight in wrecking every family photo by pulling silly faces. Elise, whose middle name is the same as her great-grandmother, now proudly carries the torch. Lovely spot for lunch though. @mobumalibyrestaurant #Malibu."

GMB host Piers is a father to four children; Spencer, Stanley, 22, Albert, 18, and little Elise. He shares his sons with his ex-wife Marion Shalloe; the couple were married from 1991 until 2008. In June 2010, Piers married journalist Celia Walden, and in November 2011 they welcomed their daughter together.

MORE: Piers Morgan takes break from Good Morning Britain amid calls for him to be fired

A second image taken from Piers' US break shows him tucking into a cooked breakfast at a five-star hotel, which he captioned: "Spent 6yrs living in this fabulous hotel & the breakfasts (and incredible service) are still the best in LA. Love sitting outside at the foot of Rodeo Drive - as the sun comes up, and the city wakes up. #LA @beverlywilshire." Christine Lampard was among those commenting on the post, telling Piers, "That's my usual seat!" Angela Scanlon added: "Why did you live in a hotel???! FOR SIX YEARS", to which Piers replied: "I was a judge on America's Got Talent and it did so well that NBC gave me a lovely suite at the Bev Wilsh for 6 yrs…"