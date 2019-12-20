Coleen Rooney shares hilarious photo of her son getting a haircut and it will melt your heart The little boy looked so adorable...

Coleen Rooney revealed on Thursday night that she had treated her family to festive haircuts, but one of her little'uns couldn't keep his eyes open! The mother-of-four shared a snap of her son Cass getting a trim in the family's kitchen – and the tot is fast asleep! Coleen added the caption: "Thanks for the Christmas haircuts @cutthroastpete… this little man couldn't stay awake."

Needless to say, fans rushed to the comment section of the 33-year-old's post to let her know just how adorable the photo is. One wrote: "Haha how cute is that!" Another added: "Aww bless, so excited about Santa."

Little Cass is the youngest of the four sons Coleen shares with her footballer husband Wayne Rooney, and the doting mum gave birth to the little boy in 2018. The pair also share Kai, ten, Klay, six, and Kit, three.

Coleen shared the snap on Instagram

It's been a hectic few months for Coleen, after the star made headlines in October for her now-infamous feud with Rebekah Vardy. Coleen sensationally hit out at Rebekah on social media, accusing her of selling stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun newspaper. Coleen explained that she'd gone to some lengths to prove it, even planting fake stories on Instagram to see if the newspaper would report them.

She famously ended her statement by saying: "It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however, I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's… Rebekah Vardy's account."

Rebekah soon responded to the accusations, saying she is not responsible for the leaks, and a spokesperson for the TV personality quickly confirmed she would be taking legal action.

