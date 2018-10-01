Coleen Rooney's 'mum pose' with four sons is something all parents can relate to She's definitely got her hands full

Coleen Rooney's latest Instagram photo has had fellow parents talking, and they all agree, the mother-of-four definitely has her hands full! Coleen was pictured with her husband Wayne and their sons in front of the iconic Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia, but it was her pose that struck a chord with other mums and dads. Coleen expertly wrapped her arms around Klay, five, and Kit, two, encouraging them to stand still and look at the camera. The couple's eldest son Kai, eight, was perfectly behaved while baby Cass looked adorable in his pushchair.

One fan commented, "Made me laugh... typical Mum pose to keep the kids there for the photo!!!" while another replied: "Well done you managed to get 3 of the 4 looking at the camera!" Another fan wrote, "poor mum trying to get the boys to be still for the picture" while many agreed that Coleen has her "hands full".

The supermum welcomed her fourth son Cass in February. The Rooneys then moved to the US over the summer, where Wayne, 32, is signed to D.C. United. Coleen has been updating fans back home with her family photos, recently posting an adorable collage of her three elder sons on their first day of school in America. The Liverpudlian also shared a heartwarming collage of herself and her four sons watching Wayne's game for the first time as a family.

The Rooneys cheer on Wayne at their first game as a family

It looks like the boys are settling into their life Stateside, although Coleen did previously admit that her second son Klay was unsure about the move. "My five-year-old Klay, he is such a home bird and he is up in the air about it," she told HELLO! in August. "But while it is the summer holidays and he is not with his friends day-in, day-out, hopefully it will feel like one long holiday. And the children have so many school holidays so we can always come back, he will be fine."

