How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first two royal Christmas cards compare The Sussex's have released their first card featuring baby Archie

What a difference a year makes! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second Christmas card was revealed on Monday, and comparisons have quickly been drawn to the beautiful image they released in 2018 to mark their first royal Christmas together. Showing just how much their lives have changed in the past year, Prince Harry and Meghan have opted to focus on their baby son, Archie Harrison, who adorably takes centre stage in the black-and-white image.

The seven-month-old gazes into the camera on his hands and knees in the sweet family photo, as his proud parents smile at him in the background, sat in front of their glistening Christmas tree. "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from our family to yours," the message on the black-and-white image reads.

Archie Harrison takes centre stage in Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan are understood to have sent the card via e-mail to friends and staff, while hard copies were sent to family members. The photo was captured by Meghan's friend Janina Gavankar, and appears to capture an intimate family moment, likely taken during their time off in Canada.

Meanwhile, their 2018 Christmas card was a professional photo captured at their royal wedding on 19 May that year. Taken by Chris Allerton, it showed the Duke and Duchess watching a fireworks display over Windsor as they celebrated with their close friends and family at Frogmore House. Like in 2019, the image released was in black-and-white, and highlights how much the couple's lives have changed in the past 18 months.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.



Prince Harry and Meghan released a photo from their wedding in 2018

In the past year, not only have Prince Harry and Meghan become first-time parents, but they have also moved from their Kensington Palace base to Frogmore Cottage, located in the grounds of their wedding reception venue in Windsor. And after choosing to spend six weeks out of the spotlight in Canada with their baby boy, it's clear that family is more important to them than ever.

