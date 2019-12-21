The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada, a spokesperson for the royal couple has confirmed. The official statement read: "The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both. The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son." The statement also said that no further details would be provided about Harry, Meghan, and baby Archie's whereabouts for security reasons.

The couple were last seen in public at Remembrance Day services in November

The couple have been taking a planned break from royal engagements for the last few weeks and were last seen in public for the Remembrance Day services last month. They plan to spend Christmas with Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, rather than at the Queen's Norfolk residence, Sandringham, as they have for the last two years. HELLO! understands Harry and Meghan's decision has the support of Her Majesty and is in line with the precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who spent Christmas with Kate's parents in 2012 and 2016.

Throughout December, Harry and Meghan's Instagram account Sussex Royal has been highlighting charities and organisations which care for those in need, such as Shelter, the Salvation Army and Scotty's Little Soldiers. On Friday, it was revealed that the Prince dressed up as Father Christmas for the latter charity, which supports the bereaved children of members of the British Forces. Harry made a heartfelt video message which has now been posted to the charity's website.

Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May

In the moving clip, the dad-of-one said: "Ho! Ho! Ho! Hi guys, everyone at Scotty's Little Soldiers. I hope you're having an amazing time. I hear there's 190 of you there this year so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realise that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day should you need it."

The Prince went on to say: "Having met some of you, well most of you a few years ago, I know how incredibly strong you are. Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know every single one of you, by helping each other out, you will have an amazing future ahead of you, and you're going to have a fantastic Christmas. The last thing from me is, your parents will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten and I know you will leave today with a huge smile on your face, and the younger ones of you probably covered in food as well. So have a fantastic Christmas and Happy New Year."

