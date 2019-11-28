Kate Garraway's birth stories: the star remembers her labours with children Darcey and William

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway is winning over I'm A Celebrity viewers with her down to earth personality and sense of humour – she also looks pretty amazing in a swimsuit at age 52! Away from the limelight, she's wife to psychologist Derek Draper and the couple are parents to daughter Darcey, 13, and William, who they affectionately call 'Billy', age 10. Kate had natural births with both of her babies but admitted she was extremely nervous about labour. Speaking at the Health Star Awards in 2017, she revealed: "We have all had people who have helped us – I was absolutely terrified of giving birth, but my midwife at both of my births was extraordinary.”

WATCH: Kate Garraway chats to HELLO! above

Here we look back at Kate's two births…

Kate Garraway's daughter Darcey…

Kate and Derek welcomed their first child, Darcey Mary Draper, on March 10, 2006, at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London. The star was lucky enough to have the same midwife for both of her births, and her labour with Darcey went so well that Derek even filmed it.

Kate previously told the Express: "My labour was brilliant. In my head the experience of childbirth was really noisy but the actual moment was very calm." Kate told the publication that she, Derek and their midwife worked well as a team and the trio even laughed together during the birth.

MORE: Strictly star Tess Daly recounts the births of her daughters Phoebe and Amber

Kate during her pregnancy with Darcey

Thanks to Kate's positive birth experience, she decided to go for natural second time round with her son William and didn't have the same fears that she had while pregnant with Darcey.

Kate Garraway's son William

Kate and Derek welcomed their second child, William Garraway Draper on 28 July 2009, with the newborn weighing in at 7lb 12 oz. Kate had suffered from morning sickness at the start of her pregnancy, revealing that she was often sick during filming GMB in ad breaks. She previously said: "I had this one urge to chew on a towel or something."

Little Darcey was three at the time of the birth, but unfortunately was not allowed to visit her brother at the hospital due to swine flu precautions. A statement from the couple read on GMTV said: "We are in seventh heaven and keep grinning from ear to ear. Billy is so beautiful. We can't wait to get home so that Darcey can meet her new little brother."

MORE: Celebrity birth stories: Holly Willoughby on the arrival of her three children

Billy was born after a 10-hour labour and he resembled both his parents. Kate joked to The Mail. "There's a little bit more Garraway in there this time, which I think we’re all relieved about. Although I might say he was up all night with a lot wind, so there’s obviously still some Draper in there too!"

Kate whilst pregnant with William

The star added that he had a small cap of black hair like his sister's. The family went home as soon as they could so Darcey could meet her brother. Kate said her daughter was very good ' running around getting nappies and all sorts at the moment, so it’s brilliant'.

In 2013, Kate admitted she would have loved another baby but didn't want to risk another pregnancy due to her age. She told The Telegraph: "I do look back now and realise that leaving pregnancy late can be a risky bet as diminishing fertility can stack the odds against you. In some ways I wish I’d had my babies younger. Now I would love a third child but I’ve almost certainly left it too late. My fertility door is slamming shut."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.