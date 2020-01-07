It's only a few months until Ali Bastian welcomes her first child – so the actress is taking serious steps to make sure she's prepared for her little girl's arrival. The former Hollyoaks star revealed on her Instagram Stories on Monday that she is taking some antenatal courses run by her local NHS hospital – but joked that her husband, David O'Mahony, wasn't taking the classes as seriously as he probably should be. Sharing a hilarious photo of him holding a plastic baby upside down by its leg, Ali wrote: "Today was our #breastfeeding #workshop. What thrilled me most was how seriously my husband took it."

Ali didn't seem too impressed with her husband's concentration in class

Ali, 37, is due to give birth in March, shortly after the couple's first wedding anniversary. The actress, who is currently on TV in BBC1 drama Doctors, spoke to HELLO! in October about her pregnancy joy, saying: "We are delighted to share the news, after our 20-week scan, that we are expecting a baby girl. We couldn't be happier. We feel incredibly lucky. The moment I found out, I was so excited I could hardly speak." "It has been brilliant," added David, who is appearing in Mamma Mia! in the West End. "We've always wanted children. It's amazing what Ali and Ali's body are doing. It's incredible." Full of praise, David said: "I think she's going to be incredibly nurturing and loving. Ali is going to be an absolute black-belt mother. She's going to be brilliant."

MORE: Chloe Sevigny 'pregnant' with first child aged 45

Ali exclusively revealed to HELLO! she is expecting a girl

Ali, who reached the semi-finals of Strictly in 2009, also revealed that she suffered morning sickness at the start of her pregnancy. "I can't even make a cup of tea or coffee for anyone as that makes me feel sick. And I couldn't go near a fridge or dishwasher. I can only go near a fridge now if I hold my breath," said Ali. But she added she found the morning sickness "reassuring in a way" as "it means that my body is changing".

MORE: What new mum Cameron Diaz has said about motherhood

The actress's pregnancy comes after she sadly suffered a miscarriage on New Year's Eve. She recalled: "It took a while to process it emotionally. I had been so excited – I'd wrapped up the pregnancy test and put it in the Christmas tree for David. I think I was a bit naive about how fragile it all was. I've now got to the point where I feel comfortable talking about it. So many people go through this, which is why we want to be open."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.