Chloe Sevigny is reportedly pregnant with her first child at the age of 45. The American actress is said to be five months along and will welcome a son or daughter in either May or June this year. The star has been dating the director of New York's Karma Art Gallery Sinisa Mackovic for more than a year. This will be his first child also. While Chloe has yet to publicly announce her pregnancy, photos obtained by TMZ see her showing off a sizeable baby bump while enjoying a stroll with her boyfriend in New York on Monday. Clearly thrilled with the prospect of their expanding family, Sinisa at one point affectionately rested his hand on Chloe's growing belly, which is perfectly accentuated by her figure-hugging dress.

Chloe Sevigny first showed hints of a baby bump back in December

The American Horror Story actress first showed hints of a bump back in December when she attended the Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards. Trying a little harder to disguise her tummy back then, Chloe wore a tented dress by Givenchy which loosely draped her figure. She did, however, hint at her baby news in a post on Instagram at the start of the year. She wrote: "So much gratitude for such a fruitful year, much love and many thanks to all my friends and collaborators."

Chloe previously credited her youthful looks to not having children. Back in 2016, she told W magazine: "I think it’s not having had a baby yet. Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, 'Why do you still look so young?' I really think that that, unfortunately, ages women, especially when they have children in their 30’s, not in their 20’s."

MORE: What new mum Cameron Diaz has said about motherhood

The actress is reportedly five months pregnant

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious photo from first day back at work following maternity leave

In 2018, she hinted in another interview that she did hope to have a child of her own one day. She told Who What Wear: "I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school. My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing. I still have the shirt I wore in the movie Kids. I have the bunny ears I made for Gummo. I have all kinds of weird articles from different characters I've played, photo shoots, events, my Oscar dress. It's embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don't know what's gonna happen."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.