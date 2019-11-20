Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ali Bastian delighted fans with a sweet new photo which she shared to her Instagram page. It showed the actress wearing jeans and a black T-shirt with the word "Happy" printed across the front, and Ali embodied its message as she beamed and cradled her baby bump with one hand. She captioned the gorgeous picture: "Morning lovelies," adding a heart emoji. She then went on to explain that her outfit was specially designed for a good cause.

Ali's first baby is due in March

The 37-year old explained: "So happy to have teamed up with @actionforchildrenuk. This Christmas they are launching their Secret Santa campaign to help vulnerable children and young people across the country. Their ‘Happy’ and ‘Safe’ message is a strong and essential one and I LOVE that their charity t-shirts still look great when preggers!! (I got a L and it fit over my #bump!)" Ali's fans were quick to agree that she pulled the look off, commenting: "What a gorgeous picture xx," "Beautiful photo of a lovely lady," "Stunning," and: "Still glowing and still looking awesome, your pregnancy has just increased your beauty."

The actress married husband David O'Mahony in February

The Doctors star announced in an exclusive HELLO! interview in October that she and her husband, fellow actor David O'Mahony, are expecting their first child. Since then, she has been charting her journey to new motherhood on Instagram. It's a change of pace from her life ten years ago, when she made it to the semi-finals of Strictly with professional dancer Brian Fortuna. Last week Ali shared a throwback photo from that time in honour of the show's annual trip to the seaside.

She captioned the picture: "@bbcstrictly are off to #Blackpool this weekend! This was a moment captured from our #viennesewaltz performed in the beautiful Blackpool Tower Ballroom. We managed to score three TENS!!! Performing that particular dance in that space was incredible! Such a buzz! You spin fairly constantly with the v waltz and I remember having my head back in that ballroom posture, looking at the beautiful, ornate ceiling going round and round and feeling this was truly a magical moment. (whilst also trying not to screw it up, get dizzy and fall on my face)..."

