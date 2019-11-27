Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ali Bastian has exclusively revealed the gender of her baby. Speaking to HELLO! alongside her actor husband David O'Mahony, the couple announced: "We are delighted to share the news, after our 20-week scan, that we are expecting a baby girl. We couldn't be happier."

Ali, 37, is due to give birth in March, shortly after the couple's first wedding anniversary. The actress, who is currently on TV in BBC1 drama Doctors, spoke to HELLO! last month about her pregnancy joy, saying: "We feel incredibly lucky. The moment I found out, I was so excited I could hardly speak."

The couple are expecting a baby girl

"It has been brilliant," added David, who is appearing in Mamma Mia! in the West End. "We've always wanted children. It's amazing what Ali and Ali's body are doing. It's incredible." Full of praise, David said: "I think she's going to be incredibly nurturing and loving. Ali is going to be an absolute black-belt mother. She's going to be brilliant."

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher makes surprising revelation about dance with Oti Mabuse

Ali, who reached the semi-finals of Strictly in 2009, also revealed that she suffered morning sickness at the start of her pregnancy. "I can't even make a cup of tea or coffee for anyone as that makes me feel sick. And I couldn't go near a fridge or dishwasher. I can only go near a fridge now if I hold my breath," said Ali. But she added she found the morning sickness "reassuring in a way" as "it means that my body is changing".

Ali is due in March 2020

MORE: Robbie Williams is identical to his dad - see the rare photo

The actress' pregnancy comes after she sadly suffered a miscarriage on New Year's Eve. She recalled: "It took a while to process it emotionally. I had been so excited – I'd wrapped up the pregnancy test and put it in the Christmas tree for David. I think I was a bit naive about how fragile it all was. I've now got to the point where I feel comfortable talking about it. So many people go through this, which is why we want to be open."

The couple married at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London in March 2019. They became engaged in April 2018 after 18 months of dating.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.