Ashley Roberts discusses freezing her eggs after opening up about baby plans with Giovanni Pernice The former Strictly star has been dating Giovanni since 2018

Ashley Roberts has revealed that she once attempted to freeze her eggs – but was shocked when the procedure failed to work. The former Strictly star discussed her previous attempts to preserve her fertility after sympathising with American actress Amy Schumer, who recently revealed that she is struggling with her IVF treatment. Speaking on Friday's Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Ashley said: "Amy Schumer has revealed she’s having IVF and said that she’s feeling pretty run down because of it. Her and her husband are trying to have another baby, they had a son last year and she’s just not having a good time. She’s about a week in to treatment – she posted a picture online of her stomach which had bruises and she’s been reaching out to Instagram to try and get advice."

The Pussycat Dolls singer added: "Now I tried to freeze my eggs actually a couple years ago, and I had the bruises as well and was injecting my stomach and it’s awful. Yeah, all the hormones and everything. It actually didn’t work for me which I wasn’t fully aware that that could even happen but bless her, I know it’s a tough time…"

Ashley and Giovanni have been dating since the end of 2018

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares sweet kissing photo with Ashley Roberts after celebrating first anniversary

In November, Ashley discussed the possibility of welcoming her first baby with Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend Giovanni Pernice. His best friend Gorka Marquez became a first-time father when girlfriend Gemma Atkinson gave birth to their daughter Mia back in July, and Ashley previously said that she and Giovanni could be following in the couple's footsteps – just not any time soon.

Ashley confessed the couple aren't in a rush to have kids

MORE: See the sweet gift Ashley Roberts gave Giovanni Pernice for first anniversary

"I guess my biological clock should be ticking," the 38-year-old told You magazine. "You see these headlines warning you only have so much time and it puts stuff in your head, so I was worried about all that last year. But then I was like, 'I'm not even gonna put that out into the universe; if children are meant to be, they're meant to be.'"

Ashley went on to admit that motherhood wasn't top of her priorities at the moment, explaining: "Now I'm too busy to think about it. Let's see what next year has in store and take it bit by bit. I feel young inside and if things don't work out timing-wise, there's adoption, there are other avenues I can take."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.