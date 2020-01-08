Aston Merrygold's fiancée Sarah Lou Richards shares exciting baby update The former Strictly star announced he was expecting his second child just before Christmas

Aston Merrygold and his fiancée Sarah Lou Richards announced just before Christmas they are expecting their second child – and now, Sarah has revealed an exciting baby update. The professional dancer revealed on Instagram that she is halfway through her pregnancy by sharing an adorable photo of her growing bump, which she captioned: "Right let’s get this bump show on the road," followed by the hashtags, "#halfwaythere #20weeks #babynumber2." Going by Sarah Lou's calculations, it means she and Aston will be welcoming a little brother or sister for their son Grayson, 23 months, in May.

Last week, former Strictly star Aston shared a photo of their baby scan on Instagram. The doting dad was pictured holding up numerous scan photos, and joked in the caption of his post that he wasn't expecting octuplets. He wrote: "Don't worry it's not octuplets! Baby was just posing." Many of the star's famous friends were quick to congratulate him once again on his happy news, with Strictly pro Amy Dowden simply commenting with a love heart eye emoji, while Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh added a love heart emoji. Anna Williamson – who welcomed a baby girl in December - added: "Wohoo, congrats again babe."

Sarah Lou is due to give birth in May

Last year, Aston talked about expanding his family during an interview with the Belfast Telegraph. He said: "We'd love more children but probably not for a couple of years, because we definitely want to enjoy our time as new parents. We're using Clearblue's Connected Ovulation Test System to help us monitor Sarah's fertility, so we can plan the timing of our next child."

Aston and Sarah Lou are already parents to son Grayson

He added: "We're trying to learn everything we can so we're more experienced about the stages next time around. Parenting was scary in those first few months but now we're really enjoying the ride. We're totally a team, so when Sarah's working I have Grayson and vice versa. Having another baby would be a massive change for Grayson and for us, and we'd like him to be an age when he can understand a little more what's going on so it's really positive experience for him."

