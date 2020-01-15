Rochelle Humes shares the first EVER photos of her two daughters' faces The couple have always kept their children's faces hidden – until now

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes made a huge decision this week regarding their two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina. Until now, the couple have taken steps to protect their children's identities by never posting photos that show their children's faces. But on Wednesday, that all changed. Rochelle took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her two girls, their faces clearly visible in each. And she explained the reasons for her U-turn in a heartfelt message posted alongside.

Rochelle Humes has shown her daughters' faces in public for the first time

"Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything...but we've made the choice to share a little bit more of our family," 30-year-old Rochelle revealed. "Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don't really have the answer...Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let's face it none of us really have this figured out..So here they are our babies, they won't be on here often but thought you might like to meet them.. Please be kind."

MORE: Rochelle Humes breaks silence on lookalike sister joining Love Island

Rochelle shares Alaia-Mai and Valentina with husband Marvin Humes

There are ten photos in total, capturing a number of happy family moments. One sweet snapshot shows Rochelle cuddling up for a selfie with both her girls, while another shows six-year-old Alaia-Mai sitting sweetly on the sofa and smiling up at the camera while petting a white guinea pig. Another close-up shows little Valentina, two, sitting in her high chair and beaming up at the camera, her gorgeous curls held away from her face with a hairband.

MORE: Take a look around Rochelle and Marvin Humes' beautiful Essex home