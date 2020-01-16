Royal mums and their big broods: the regal families with four or more children! The royals who love having kids

Royalty fans adore the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family-of-five, which includes children Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis. Indeed, many wonder if the wife of Prince William will go on to have a fourth child in the near future like her mother-in-law the Queen did. For now, it seems that Kate is content with her happy trio but should the Duchess go on to have another baby, she would be one of a few royal mothers with four children. In the past, large families were the norm, however, royals these days tend to have two or three children. So who has a big brood in regal circles? Take a look at the royal families with four or more children…

The Queen

Her Majesty the Queen married her husband, Prince Phillip, back in 1947 at Westminster Abbey and wasted no time in starting a family, welcoming baby Prince Charles a year later in 1948. Baby number two, Princess Anne arrived in 1950. The monarch then had a ten-year gap before giving birth to her third child Prince Andrew, and a further four years before child number four, Prince Edward, arrived

Crown Princess Mary

Danish royal Princess Mary also has a large family with her husband Crown Prince Frederik, whom she married in May 2004. A year and a half later in October 2005, the couple welcomed their first child Prince Christian and two years later baby number two, Princess Isabella, came along. The royals subsequently had a four-year gap before their twins, son Prince Vincent and daughter Princess Josephine arrived.

Princess Caroline

The Monaco royal is another regal lady with a large brood. Princess Caroline married her second husband Stefano Casiraghi in 1983 and had three children with him: Andrea, Charlotte and Pierre, all within four years of each other between 1984 and 1987. Following Stefano's tragic death in a boating accident in 1990, the Princess married Prince Ernst August of Hanover in 1999. The couple have one daughter together, Princess Alexandra.

Queen Rania

The Jordanian royal married her husband King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein in June 1993 and a year later they welcomed their first child, Crown Prince Hussein. Fast forward two years and Rania's first daughter Princess Iman was born. The couple then had a four-year gap before welcoming Princess Salma in 2000. Their second son Prince Hashem was then born five years later in 2005.

Queen Mathilde

Just like the Queen, Belgian monarch Mathilde also has four children with her own Prince Philippe. The couple married in 1999, having their first child, Princess Elisabeth, in 2001. Prince Gabriel arrived in 2003, followed by Prince Emmanuel in 2005 and his sister, Princess Eleonore, in 2008.

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa

Our hats go off to Luxembourg's Maria Teresa who has five children! The Grand Duchess married Prince Henri in 1981, welcoming their first child, Guillaume, the same year. Prince Felix arrived in 1984 and Prince Louis in 1986. The couple then had a five-year break before welcoming Princess Alexandra in 1991 and her brother, Prince Sebastien, in 1992.

