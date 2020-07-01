5 parenting techniques we can learn from Her Majesty the Queen Her Majesty has passed on her love of the countryside

Her Majesty the Queen is quite a woman – she's reigned over Great Britain for 65 years after losing her father King George V at the young age of 25 in 1952. She's a mother-of-four and grandmother of eight, and at age 94, she's still working and riding horses! If there's one strong woman we look up to, it's Elizabeth II.

The Queen and her husband Prince Phillip welcomed their first child, Prince Charles, back in 1948. Two years later in 1950, their daughter, Princess Anne, came along. Following the death of her father, the monarch waited over a decade before she welcomed Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964.

MORE: Zara Tindall's guide to parenting: 7 tips the royal swears by

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal children start their first day at school

So what can we learn from the Queen's parenting style? Here are five techniques she swears by…

It's an important job

Being a mum is many things – fun, bonding, emotional, a huge responsibility and perhaps the most important job of all. Well, it is according to the Queen.

Good Housekeeping reported how at a 2012 awards ceremony, Kate Winslet told the Queen she "loves being a mum" even more than she does being an actress. The Queen replied: "Yes. That's the only job that matters."

MORE: 18 unusual royal baby names and their secret meanings - Archie Harrison to Princess Estelle

Share your passions

Her majesty is well known for her love of animals, in particular horse riding. She has ridden since a young girl and has imparted her passion for the sport to her children.

Princess and Anne and her daughter have both followed in the monarch's footsteps, becoming top riders themselves. We just love how the Queen is still spotted horse riding around the grounds of Windsor Castle at age 94.

Teach them the value of money

The Queen may be one of the wealthiest women in the world, but she knows the value of money and is not frivolous with her funds. It will have been a good lesson for her children.

A palace official previously told HELLO!: "By buying expensive materials where they are cheaper, then using Angela Kelly to create new outfits, the Queen is able to make a considerable saving."

"The total ethos inside Buckingham Palace is saving money. If you don't switch off lights in your office when you go to lunch, people will have a quiet word with you about wasting money."

Get outdoors!

The Queen is notorious for her love of the great outdoors, enjoying the grounds and gardens of her homes at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral and Sandringham.

It's a way of life that she passed on to her four children – we often see the extended family out walking together in their tweeds. Prince Charles has a passion for gardening, something no doubt he picked up from his mother's love of nature.

Always look your best

Her Majesty is always impeccably turned out – a dress or coatdress, formal shoes, jewellery, gloves and lipstick of course. Have you ever seen the Queen look casual? Us neither.

In photos of her younger years, her children were always dressed very smartly – the boys in shirts tucked into tailored shorts with socks and smart shoes and Princess Anne looking pretty in dresses, cardigans and coats.