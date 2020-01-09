Vogue Williams often delights fans by providing regular updates about her gorgeous little boy Theodore, whom she shares with her husband Spencer Matthews. However, the TV presenter recently shared the bad news that the one-year-old had suffered a nasty accident while on holiday, leaving him with a bandaged toe. At the time, she didn't provide any details, but she has recently revealed what actually happened and it sounds really painful!

Last week, she shared a sweet photo of the little boy sleeping soundly on her Instagram Story with the caption: "My poor little angel had an accident this morning. He's so brave, one procedure on his toe and he will be brand new." After many followers enquired about what caused the bandage, the doting mother-of-one revealed: "Theodore loves running around and grabbing everything and the other day he pulled a bench on top of his big toe. His nail bed came out and had to be sewn back in but he is all good and his stitches come out in a week." Five stitches in his big toe, to be precise - ouch!

And the poor little boy didn't seem phased by his bandaged foot as he grinned for the camera. The photo shows Theodore in a blue and white romper from Irish company Little Larks with little boats stitched across the chest. He was not short of praise, with wellwishers commenting: "Even with his sore toe he still looks adorable" and: "Poor little thing, amazing how they just bounce back when they are small, so robust! Hope he heals well & back to mischief!!"

The family of three have been sunning themselves on the idyllic island of St Barts in the Caribbean since mid-December. While there, Spencer and Vogue have been playing on the white sandy beach with their son, enjoying some romantic time as a couple and relaxing in the luxurious Eden Rock hotel, owned by the former Made In Chelsea star's parents.

