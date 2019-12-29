Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha is a very proud mum – even if it embarrasses her children, as she proved on Instagram this weekend! The presenter and cook shared a video clip to her stories that showed her oldest daughter, Maddie, performing a jazz version of What a Difference a Day Makes. The 17-year-old has a beautiful voice and looked older than her years as the black-and-white video showed her belting out the classic song with no musical accompaniment.

Nadia and her husband Mark share two children

Nadia captioned the lovely clip: "Is this really my baby girl? Sorry for being an embarrassing mama, @maddiemaddieee." Nadia shares two daughters with husband Mark Adderley: Maddie and her younger sister, Kiki-Bee, who is 12. The couple married in 2002 and Nadia home educates their children.

The presenter couldn't hide her pride in daughter Maddie's singing ability

She explained the decision to take them out of traditional education to HELLO! in 2017, saying: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn." The 55-year-old shot to fame in the 1990s, when she played Annie Palmer in EastEnders before joining the Loose Women panel. Her father Nadim is an actor, as is her sister Julia, who is best known for Absolutely Fabulous and Jonathan Creek, so Maddie has clearly inherited the family talent for performing.

READ: Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reveals major change she's making with sister

Nadia and her sister Julia have had what the presenter recently described on-screen as a "volatile" relationship, but she lives on the same street as her parents and sister Dina and shared earlier this month that she and Dina are always in and out of each other's kitchens. Taking to Instagram to show off some of their culinary creations, the star reminisced about their early days cooking together.

MORE: Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reflects on memories with sister ahead of Christmas

Nadia wrote: "The very first thing we made was fake lemon meringue pie! We made the pastry out of toilet paper, the lemon filling with yellow soap and the meringue with shaving foam! Now most of you know my Dina lives next door and we are always in and out of each other’s kitchens. Cooking, drinking wine, and generally causing mayhem!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.