The One Show's Alex Jones grateful after taking baby Kit to the doctors

The One Show presenter Alex Jones has revealed her stressful start to the week, with a trip to the doctors for son Kit. The 42-year-old took to Instagram to share her relief and thanks to the NHS for looking after her little man following an anxious morning. The concerned mum shared a sweet snap of her eight-month-old son, Kit, who is seen relaxed and sat in a crib, playing with a colourful toy. The caption reads: "Perfect start to the week. He's been checked and all fine thank goodness xx #nhs to the rescue once more."

The doctor's visit follows a fun-filled family weekend, where Alex and partner Charlie Thomson were seen frolicking with their kids. In one photo uploaded to her Instagram story, two-year-old son Teddy is seen sat on a statue of a bear in an adventure playground. Posing coolly in a helmet and sunglasses, her eldest son is all smiles as he plays with his grandad.

In another snap, the Welsh star reveals the family's quest to find meerkats, before she mocks her big kid husband in some further videos. Delighted dad Charlie is labelled an "Over grown child" by wife Alex as he is seen scooping up sand while sat on a kid's playground digger.

The presenter clearly relished some family time after returning to host The One Show last week. Although pleased to join co-host Matt Baker back on the green sofa, the mum detailed her hesitance at going back to work in a previous Instagram post. Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself with her two boys, Alex said: "Back to work today. So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show.

"As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked 'where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go...the juggle begins."

