The One Show's Alex Jones enjoys family day out after parenting struggle confession The One Show host shares two sons with her husband

Alex Jones made sure she enjoyed some quality time with her loved ones after having quite the busy week. The One Show presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a series of posts showing her eldest son Teddy playing with his grandad, while her husband Charlie Thomson sat on a playground ride. "Teddy on a bear," the doting mum simply wrote across one image, later adding, "over grown child," in reference to her husband.

Alex Jones shared this snap of her eldest son

The lovely outing comes shortly after Alex - who shares two-year-old Teddy and seven-month-old Kit with her partner - revealed she had a tough evening when both of her sons struggled to go to sleep. She asked her fans: "Anyone else having trouble getting their toddler to stay in their own bed? Coupled with a baby waking up at least three times a night, it's testing to say the least. Thanks to @teachtosleep for all your advice… it's work in progress."

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 Seconds

Prior to her return to The One Show this month, Alex confessed she had "mixed feelings" when her nine-month-long maternity came to an end. To mark her highly-anticipated return to the green sofa this month, the 42-year-old shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo with her two young sons. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram on Monday morning. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

The presenter also shared one post of her husband

The TV star continued: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins." Since welcoming her first son, Alex has been open about documenting her journey into motherhood - and has even written a book, Winging It, which focuses on her experience of becoming a mother later in life.

