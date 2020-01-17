Alex Jones has revealed that she was excited to get to work on Friday, as her two sons were causing havoc at home. The One Show host took to Instagram with a video of herself on the way to work, sitting in the backseat of a car. She explained that Teddy, two, had got black paint on the family's cream sofa and poor little Kit, seven months, had a temperature!

WATCH: Alex Jones in 60 Seconds

She explained: "Going to work for a break! This morning… Ted wipes his hands covered in black paint on cream sofa. Breaks three of my favourite glasses. Kit has got a temp! @chrisramsey I'm coming for ya!"

MORE: Alex Jones reveals latest parenting struggle after making return to The One Show

Alex shared the post on Instagram

MORE: Alex Jones shares hilariously honest post about motherhood - see photo

Since becoming a mother, the Welsh presenter has often kept her followers updated with her boys' antics. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, the doting mum revealed she had a tough evening after both of her sons struggled to go to sleep. She asked her fans: "Anyone else having trouble getting their toddler to stay in their own bed?"

"Coupled with a baby waking up at least three times a night, it's testing, to say the least," she added. "Thanks to @teachtosleep for all your advice… it's work in progress."

Alex admitted earlier in January that she had mixed feelings about returning to work after maternity leave. To mark her highly-anticipated return to The One Show, the 42-year-old shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo with her two young sons. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

The TV star continued: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.